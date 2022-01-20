Just Dial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Hil Ltd and Kolte Patil Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2022.

Just Dial Ltd spiked 11.80% to Rs 908.85 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43611 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd surged 9.65% to Rs 64.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

La Opala RG Ltd soared 7.75% to Rs 414.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52445 shares in the past one month.

Hil Ltd advanced 7.32% to Rs 4747. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1055 shares in the past one month.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd added 6.92% to Rs 350. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41003 shares in the past one month.

