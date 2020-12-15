Burger King India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Alps Industries Ltd and Share India Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 December 2020.

Burger King India Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 166.05 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 106.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 191.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 19.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8149 shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 137.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42003 shares in the past one month.

Alps Industries Ltd advanced 19.84% to Rs 1.51. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10089 shares in the past one month.

Share India Securities Ltd rose 15.89% to Rs 175.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12662 shares in the past one month.

