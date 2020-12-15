Dilip Buildcon gains after winning LoA from NHAI

Dilip Buildcon rose 1.66% to Rs 393.95 after the construction company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a road project in Gujarat.Dilip Buildcon during market hours today (15 December) announced that it has received LoA from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project in Gujarat.
The scope of the project includes Four Laning of Dhrol - Bhadra Patiya section of NH-151A and Bhadra Patiya - Pipaliya Section of NH-151A in Gujarat through Public private Partnership (PPP).
The bid project cost is Rs 882 crore and the project is to be completed in 24 months and will have an operation period of 15 years.
Dilip Buildcon is engaged in the business of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 69.6% to Rs 8.69 crore on a 9.6% rise in net sales to Rs 2186.67 crpre in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
