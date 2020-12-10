TCS, M&M, Maruti Suzuki India in focus

TCS said that its share buyback share will open on 18 December 2020 and close on 1 January 2021.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has subscribed to 1,050 equity shares of Sampo Rosenlew Oy, Finland, a subsidiary of the company (Sampo). Pursuant to the transaction, the voting rights of the company in Sampo would increase from 74.97% to upto 79.13%.

Maruti Suzuki India said over the past year, the cost of vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021.

Shares of IRCTC will be in focus as Government proposes to sell 20% stake in the company through an Offer for Sale on 10 December 2020 and 11 December 2020 . The floor price for the Offer shall be Rs 1367 per share.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) said that IEH FMGI Holdings LLC, promoter of the company, announced offer for sale of up to 1,15,43,531 equity shares, through the stock exchange mechanism.

Varroc Engineering informed that VarrocCorp Holding B.V., the Netherlands ("VCHBV"), wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has acquired balance 30% stake i.e. 60,000 equity shares of VARROC- ELBA ELECTRONICS S.R.L held by the other JV Partner, ELBA SA, Romania for an aggregate consideration of 1.05M (Euros One Million Fifty thousand only).

