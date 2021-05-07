Business Activity Index Declining Steeply Since April Notes SBI Ecowrap

The State Bank Of India research publication Ecowrap noted in its latest edition today that business activity index which has been declining steeply since April, has dipped to a new low level of 71.7, the level attained in mid-Aug'20. This indicates the disruption caused by increased lockdowns/ restrictions imposed in various States. The latest week shows dip in all indicators, except for weekly food arrival and electricity consumption.

Even the monthly leading indicators, including GST e-way bills, vehicle sales, fertiliser sales have declined in Apr'21 when compared to Mar'21. The yearly SBI Composite Index reached to all time high of 59.8 (High Growth) in April 2021, compared to 55.9 (High Growth) in Mar'21, and 40.0 (Large Decline) in Apr'20, due to base effect. However, the monthly index continued to decline to 50.2 (Moderate Growth) in Apr'21, compared to 52.1 (Moderate Growth) and 24.0 (Large Decline) in Apr'20.

