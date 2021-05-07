Business Activity Index Declining Steeply Since April Notes SBI Ecowrap

-
ALSO READ
IEX power market update for month of April 2021
IEX hits record high after strong business update
SBI Ecowrap Downgrades India's GDP For Current Fiscal
IEX power market update for month of March and FY21
India's Primary Energy Consumption Seen Almost doubling Over Next Two Decades Says IEA
-
The State Bank Of India research publication Ecowrap noted in its latest edition today that business activity index which has been declining steeply since April, has dipped to a new low level of 71.7, the level attained in mid-Aug'20. This indicates the disruption caused by increased lockdowns/ restrictions imposed in various States. The latest week shows dip in all indicators, except for weekly food arrival and electricity consumption.
Even the monthly leading indicators, including GST e-way bills, vehicle sales, fertiliser sales have declined in Apr'21 when compared to Mar'21. The yearly SBI Composite Index reached to all time high of 59.8 (High Growth) in April 2021, compared to 55.9 (High Growth) in Mar'21, and 40.0 (Large Decline) in Apr'20, due to base effect. However, the monthly index continued to decline to 50.2 (Moderate Growth) in Apr'21, compared to 52.1 (Moderate Growth) and 24.0 (Large Decline) in Apr'20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU