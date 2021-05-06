Ministry Of Finance Says Revenue Deficit Grant Of Rs 9871 Crore Released To 17 States

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance today released the 2nd monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore for the year 2021-22 to 17 States. With the release of 2nd installment, a total amount of Rs. 19,742 crore has been released in the first two months of the current financial year as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states. State-wise details of the grant released on Thursday and total amount of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant released to the States in 2021-22 is enclosed.

The Centre provides the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission in monthly installments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution. The 15th Finance Commission has recommended Post Devolution Release Deficit grants to 17 States. The States recommended for Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

