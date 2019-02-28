Eight core infra sector output rises 1.8% in January 2019

Cumulative output rises 4.5% in April to January 2018-19

The output of eight core industries comprising 40.27%of the weight of items included in the (IIP) rose 1.8% in January 2019 over January 2018. Its cumulative output increased 4.5% in April to January 2018-19.

Coal production (weight: 10.33%) increased by 1.7% in January, 2019 over January, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 7.1 %during April to January, 2018-19 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 4.3% in January, 2019 over January, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 3.8 % during April to January, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88%) increased by 6.2% in January 2019 over January 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 0.5 % during April to January 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04%) declined by 2.6% in January 2019 over January 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 3.4% during April to January 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63%) increased by 10.5% in January 2019 over January 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 0.3% during April to January 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 17.92%) increased by 8.2% in January, 2019 over January, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 5.0% during April to January, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 5.37%) increased by 11.0% in January 2019 over January 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 13.6% during April to January, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 19.85%) declined by 0.4% in January, 2019over January, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 5.7% during April to January 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

