Cabinet Approves Memorandum Of Understanding Between India And Israel In Field Of Health And Medicine

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Israel on cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.
The MoU covers the following areas of cooperation:
Exchange and training of medical doctors and other health professionals;
Assistance in development of human resources and setting up of health care facilities;
Exchange of information regarding regulation of pharmaceutical, medical devices and cosmetics;
Sharing of expertise for facilitating climate resilient infrastructure as well as providing support for development of 'Green Healthcare' (climate resilient hospitals);
Promote mutual research in various relevant areas; and any other area of cooperation as may be mutually decided upon.
Each Party shall encourage the participation of the representatives of their countries in round tables, seminars, symposia, workshops and conferences on issues of cooperation, organized by the other Party's relevant bodies.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
