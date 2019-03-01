Cabinet approves setting up of new AIIMS at Manethi, Haryana

Project entails an investment of Rs 1299 crore

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for establishment of new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Manethi, District Rewari, at a cost of Rs 1299 crore and creation of one post of Director in the basic pay of Rs 2,25,000/- (fixed) plus NPA (however, pay + NPA would not exceed Rs 2,37,500/-) for the above AIIMS.

New AIIMS will add 100 UG (MBBS) seats and 60 B.Sc (Nursing) seats and will have 15-20 Super Specialty Departments. New AIIMS will add around 750 hospital beds. As per data of current functional AIIMS, it is expected that each new AIIMS would cater to around 1500 OPD patients per day and around 1000 IPD patients per month.

Establishment of new AIIMS involves creation of Hospital, Teaching Block for medical & nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities/services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS, and other six new AIIMS taken up under Phase-I of PMSSY. The objective is to establish the new AIIMS as Institutions of National Importance for providing quality tertiary healthcare, medical education, nursing education and research in the Region.

The proposed institution shall have a hospital with capacity of 750 beds which will include Emergency / Trauma Beds, AYUSH Beds, Private Beds and ICU Speciality& Super Speciality beds. In addition, there will be a Medical College, AYUSH Block, Auditorium, Night Shelter, Guest House, Hostels and residential facilities. The establishment of the new AIIMS will create capital assets for which requisite specialized manpower will be created, based on the pattern of the six new AIIMS, for their maintenance and upkeep. The recurring cost on these Institutions shall be met through Grant-in-Aid to them from Plan Budget Head of PMSSY of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Setting up of new AIIMS would not only transform health education and training but also address the shortfall of health care professionals in the region.

The establishment of new AIIMS will serve the dual purpose of providing super, specialty health care to the population while also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region that can be available for primary and secondary level institutions / facilities being created under National Health Mission (NHM). Construction of new AIIMS is fully funded by the Central Government. The Operations & Maintenance expenses on new AIIMS are also fully borne by the Central Government.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)