Cabinet gives 'In Principle' approval for strategic disinvestment of Kamarajar Port

Port Trust to acquire 100% govt share of Kamarajar Port in a single process through strategic

The chaired by the has given 'in principle' approval for strategic disinvestment of 100% equity shares of in Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) to Port Trust (ChPT) in a single stage process, by following 'Arm's length' principles.

Presently, the and Port Trust hold 67% and 33% of shares respectively in The methods of valuation, to be used shall include discounted cash flow, assets valuation and relative valuation as recommended by NITI Aayog.

This would help to avoid duplication of capacity creation in the ports. Better human resource management in between the two ports will increase the efficiency of both Ports.

The strategic disinvestment of KPL shall be undertaken after conducting due diligence exercise by both the entities with the help of to be appointed for the transaction.

The approval is in the backdrop that ChPT and KPL will be able to evolve a clear policy on focus areas by devising optimum business strategy and defining dedicated cargo profile.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)