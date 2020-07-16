Cadila Healthcare gets sANDA approval for Doxycycline injection

The drug maker on Thursday (16 July) said it received supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application (sANDA) approval from the US drug regulator for manufacturing of Doxycycline injection.

The product will be manufactured at its injectable facility at Jarod, Vadodara in Gujarat. The group has 293 approvals and has filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04 so far. The announcement was made during market hours today, 16 July 2020.

Doxycycline injection is used to treat or prevent bacterial infections, including pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections. It is also used to treat certain skin, genital, intestine, and urinary system infections.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose 0.11% to Rs 354.70 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 352.20 to Rs 357.85 so far.

Cadila Healthcare's consolidated net profit fell 14.8% to Rs 391.90 crore on 0.21% rise in net sales at Rs 3,627.20 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

Cadila is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

