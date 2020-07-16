Infosys Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mphasis Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2020.

Infosys Ltd spiked 10.53% to Rs 919 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd surged 7.62% to Rs 1069.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8877 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd soared 6.57% to Rs 338.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14102 shares in the past one month.

ICICI Securities Ltd advanced 6.51% to Rs 561.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29135 shares in the past one month.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd jumped 6.12% to Rs 1752. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7954 shares in the past one month.

