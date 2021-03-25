Cadila Healthcare gets tentative USFDA nod for antiretroviral medication

The drug maker on Thursday announced that it has received tentative approval from the US drug regulator for emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets.

The drug maker has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets 100 mg/150 mg, 133 mg/200 mg and 167 mg/250 mg (US RLD: TRUVADA tablets).

Emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets are used with other HIV medications to help control HIV infection. This product is a combination of two different drugs: emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate and helps to decrease the amount of HIV in the body so that the immune system can work better.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 312 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare was down 2.4% to Rs 422.15 on BSE. Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Cadila Healthcare reported 40.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 512.50 crore on a 6.2% rise in net sales to Rs 3,753.70 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)