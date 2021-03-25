DRC Systems India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pokarna Ltd, KM Sugar Mills Ltd, Peninsula Land Ltd and GB Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2021.

DRC Systems India Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 219.3 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8 shares in the past one month.

Pokarna Ltd soared 9.40% to Rs 251.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16645 shares in the past one month.

KM Sugar Mills Ltd surged 5.08% to Rs 12.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54992 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Peninsula Land Ltd added 5.00% to Rs 7.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95858 shares in the past one month.

GB Global Ltd gained 5.00% to Rs 7.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 145 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1229 shares in the past one month.

