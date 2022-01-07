Cadila Healthcare Ltd down for fifth straight session

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 453.6, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.5% in last one year as compared to a 23.88% rally in NIFTY and a 4.74% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 453.6, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 17773.2. The Sensex is at 59594.23, down 0.01%.Cadila Healthcare Ltd has lost around 1.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13912.25, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

