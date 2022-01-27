Cadila Healthcare Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 381.35, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.51% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 3.45% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 381.35, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 17013.3. The Sensex is at 56927.99, down 1.61%.Cadila Healthcare Ltd has eased around 16.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13092.1, down 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 382.2, down 3.64% on the day. Cadila Healthcare Ltd tumbled 17.51% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 3.45% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 33.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)