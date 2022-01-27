MRF Ltd down for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 69940, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.06% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 12.74% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 69940, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 17013.3. The Sensex is at 56927.99, down 1.61%.MRF Ltd has lost around 2.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11522.75, down 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6553 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7960 shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 69940, down 1.16% on the day. MRF Ltd tumbled 20.06% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 12.74% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)