Ganesha Ecosphere standalone net profit declines 30.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.94% to Rs 201.67 croreNet profit of Ganesha Ecosphere declined 30.81% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.94% to Rs 201.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.12% to Rs 63.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 888.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1020.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales201.67255.08 -21 888.831020.49 -13 OPM %8.9317.19 -12.5812.48 - PBDT17.7443.25 -59 111.53123.06 -9 PBT10.7036.28 -71 83.4897.26 -14 NP16.2623.50 -31 63.8861.95 3
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
