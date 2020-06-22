Ganesha Ecosphere standalone net profit declines 30.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.94% to Rs 201.67 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere declined 30.81% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.94% to Rs 201.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.12% to Rs 63.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 888.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1020.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

201.67255.08888.831020.498.9317.1912.5812.4817.7443.25111.53123.0610.7036.2883.4897.2616.2623.5063.8861.95

