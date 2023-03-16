Patel Engineering JV declared L1 for two irrigation projects in Madhya Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Lowest bidder tag boosts Patel Engineering
Patel Engineering wins water tunnel project worth Rs 555.83 cr
G R Infra emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,248 cr project in Bihar
Patel Engineering soars on bagging Rihand micro irrigation project worth Rs 640 crore
PM inaugurates HAL's new helicopter factory in Karnataka
-
Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam (VJNL) respectively have declared a Mumbai based infrastructure company, Patel Engineering (PEL) as L1 for a Rs.998.75 crore contract for the works including survey, investigation, designing, and construction of SHER Dams (4 No. of Dams) with all ancillary works including rising / gravity main and pipe distribution network works in the State of Madhya Pradesh (Sher Irrigation Project) and a Rs.266.38 crore contract for the works including Survey, Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Micro Irrigation System under Tumkur Branch Canal Package - III in the State of Karnataka (Tumkur Branch Canal project).
The works for Sher Irrigation Project are scheduled to be completed in a period of 60 months and further includes Management, Operation and Maintenance (MOM) for a period of 60 months after completion. The said Project is to executed in a Joint Venture, of which PEL's share is 35%.
Similarly, Works for Tumkur Branch Canal project are scheduled to be completed in 24 months post which the Company will undertake Operations and Maintenance works for a further period of 60 months. The said Project is to executed in a Joint Venture, of which PEL's share is 51%.
Majority of the Company's order book comprises of projects which are awarded by Central / State Governments or other Government undertakings/ Public Sector Undertakings.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU