Patel Engineering JV declared L1 for two irrigation projects in Madhya Pradesh

Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam (VJNL) respectively have declared a Mumbai based infrastructure company, Patel Engineering (PEL) as L1 for a Rs.998.75 crore contract for the works including survey, investigation, designing, and construction of SHER Dams (4 No. of Dams) with all ancillary works including rising / gravity main and pipe distribution network works in the State of Madhya Pradesh (Sher Irrigation Project) and a Rs.266.38 crore contract for the works including Survey, Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Micro Irrigation System under Tumkur Branch Canal Package - III in the State of Karnataka (Tumkur Branch Canal project).

The works for Sher Irrigation Project are scheduled to be completed in a period of 60 months and further includes Management, Operation and Maintenance (MOM) for a period of 60 months after completion. The said Project is to executed in a Joint Venture, of which PEL's share is 35%.

Similarly, Works for Tumkur Branch Canal project are scheduled to be completed in 24 months post which the Company will undertake Operations and Maintenance works for a further period of 60 months. The said Project is to executed in a Joint Venture, of which PEL's share is 51%.

Majority of the Company's order book comprises of projects which are awarded by Central / State Governments or other Government undertakings/ Public Sector Undertakings.

