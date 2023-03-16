RateGain receives Elite Connectivity Partner status with Expedia Group

-

Expedia Group recognizes and rewards a select few connectivity partners who achieved excellent results on various performance metrics, such as maintaining high-quality connections and helping lodging partners grow their business on the Expedia Group marketplace.
This also means that RateGain will work directly with Expedia Group to help shape their future products and technology solutions.
