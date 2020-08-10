JUST IN
Camlin Fine Sciences standalone net profit rises 133.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 121.17 crore

Net profit of Camlin Fine Sciences rose 133.74% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 121.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 143.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales121.17143.61 -16 OPM %13.448.94 -PBDT8.668.32 4 PBT5.605.55 1 NP3.811.63 134

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:40 IST

