Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit declines 31.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Meghmani Organics declined 31.16% to Rs 39.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.55% to Rs 427.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 616.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

