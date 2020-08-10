Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit declines 31.16% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.55% to Rs 427.98 croreNet profit of Meghmani Organics declined 31.16% to Rs 39.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.55% to Rs 427.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 616.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales427.98616.20 -31 OPM %22.5221.92 -PBDT89.16131.53 -32 PBT66.00109.67 -40 NP39.1456.86 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU