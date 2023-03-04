JUST IN
Narayana Hrudayalaya completes acquisition of ENT in Cayman

Narayana Hrudayalaya announced that the acquisition of ENT in Cayman (EICL) has been completed with effect from 3 March 2023 pursuant to the purchase of shares on completion of the conditions as agreed in the said share purchase agreement.

Accordingly, EICL is a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company effective from 3rd March 2023

Sat, March 04 2023. 11:21 IST

