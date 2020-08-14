Board of Elgi Equipments recommends issue of bonus shares

-
-
The Board of Elgi Equipments at its meeting held on 14 August 2020 has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of one equity share of Re.1 each for every one equity share held by the shareholders as on the record date as may be determined by the Board of Directors in due course of time.
