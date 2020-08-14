JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Elgi Equipments recommends issue of bonus shares
Business Standard

L&T Construction commences work on hydro-electric project in Assam

Capital Market 

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction has started mobilising resources and is all set to execute a hydro-electric project in the state of Assam for Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited.

The project involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning of Project Infrastructure, Civil and Hydromechanical Works.

The scope involves construction of all components of 120MW Lower Kopili Hydro-electric Project viz Roads, 65 mtr High Concrete Gravity Dam, Power Intakes, Surface Powerhouse and a 3.6 km long Head Race Tunnel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 14:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU