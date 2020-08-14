L&T Construction commences work on hydro-electric project in Assam

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction has started mobilising resources and is all set to execute a hydro-electric project in the state of Assam for Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited.

The project involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning of Project Infrastructure, Civil and Hydromechanical Works.

The scope involves construction of all components of 120MW Lower Kopili Hydro-electric Project viz Roads, 65 mtr High Concrete Gravity Dam, Power Intakes, Surface Powerhouse and a 3.6 km long Head Race Tunnel.

