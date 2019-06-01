Larsen & Toubro allots 2.91 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds

has allotted 2,91,325 equity shares of 2 each (Rupees Two only) upon conversion of 6120 (Six Thousand One Hundred and Twenty) 0.675% convertible bonds due 2019 of USD 1,000 each at a conversion price of 1277.67 per equity share with a fixed rate of exchange on conversion of 60.82 to USD 1.00 in terms of the Offering Circular dated 14 October, 2014.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs. 280,61,82,556 divided into 140,30,91,278 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

