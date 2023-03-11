JUST IN
Canara Bank revises MCLRs

With effect from 12 March 2023

Canara Bank has hiked the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates across tenures with effect from 12 March 2023.

Accordingly, the revised MCLRs are as mentioned below:

Overnight - 7.90%
One month - 8.00%
Three month - 8.15%
Six month - 8.40%
One year - 8.60%

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 12:45 IST

