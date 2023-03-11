Canara Bank revises MCLRs

-
-
With effect from 12 March 2023Canara Bank has hiked the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates across tenures with effect from 12 March 2023.
Accordingly, the revised MCLRs are as mentioned below:
Overnight - 7.90%
One month - 8.00%
Three month - 8.15%
Six month - 8.40%
One year - 8.60%
