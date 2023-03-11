Lumax Auto Technologies completes acquisition of majority stake in IAC India

-
Lumax Auto Technologies has completed the acquisition of majority shareholding (representing 75% of share capital on fully diluted basis) in IAC International Automotive India (IAC India) through its wholly owned subsidiary namely Lumax Integrated Ventures.
Accordingly, IAC India has become the step-down subsidiary of the Company and subsidiary of Lumax Integrated Ventures with immediate effect.
