Cap On Private Sector Banks Promoter's Stake In Long Run May Be Raised Says RBI Internal Working Group

The Reserve Bank of India had constituted an Internal Working Group (IWG) on June 12, 2020 to review extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks. The IWG has since submitted its report. The cap on private sector banks promoters' stake in the long run (15 years) may be raised from the current level of 15% to 26% of the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank. As regards non-promoter shareholding, a uniform cap of 15% of the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank may be prescribed for all types of shareholders.

Large corporate/industrial houses may be allowed as promoters of banks only after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (to prevent connected lending and exposures between the banks and other financial and non-financial group entities); and strengthening of the supervisory mechanism for large conglomerates, including consolidated supervision.

Well run large Non-banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), with an asset size of Rs 50,000 crore and above, including those which are owned by a corporate house, may be considered for conversion into banks subject to completion of 10 years of operations and meeting due diligence criteria and compliance with additional conditions specified in this regard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)