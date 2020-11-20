Cap On Private Sector Banks Promoter's Stake In Long Run May Be Raised Says RBI Internal Working Group

-
ALSO READ
RBI working group recommends allowing promoters to hold higher stake in private banks
Housing finance stocks in demand
Punjab & Sind Bank reports fraud of Rs 133 cr in three NPA accounts
Punjab and Sind Bank declares DHFL loan account as fraud
iGTB to deploy liquidity management solution for First Abu Dhabi Bank
-
The Reserve Bank of India had constituted an Internal Working Group (IWG) on June 12, 2020 to review extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks. The IWG has since submitted its report. The cap on private sector banks promoters' stake in the long run (15 years) may be raised from the current level of 15% to 26% of the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank. As regards non-promoter shareholding, a uniform cap of 15% of the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank may be prescribed for all types of shareholders.
Large corporate/industrial houses may be allowed as promoters of banks only after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (to prevent connected lending and exposures between the banks and other financial and non-financial group entities); and strengthening of the supervisory mechanism for large conglomerates, including consolidated supervision.
Well run large Non-banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), with an asset size of Rs 50,000 crore and above, including those which are owned by a corporate house, may be considered for conversion into banks subject to completion of 10 years of operations and meeting due diligence criteria and compliance with additional conditions specified in this regard.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU