Capacit'e Infraprojects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Silverpoint Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Bosch reports consolidated net loss of Rs 121.46 crore in the June 2020 quarter
GE Power India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
JMG Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Capacit'e Infraprojects reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.38 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 94.24% to Rs 23.70 croreNet loss of Capacit'e Infraprojects reported to Rs 43.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 23.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.24% to Rs 23.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 411.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.70411.22 -94 OPM %-102.4116.91 -PBDT-39.4061.32 PL PBT-55.5736.47 PL NP-43.0623.62 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU