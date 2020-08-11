AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.34% to Rs 561.42 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 7.93% to Rs 129.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 140.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.34% to Rs 561.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 713.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.561.42713.7421.9923.62196.83205.82171.72182.20129.27140.40

