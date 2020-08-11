AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.93% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.34% to Rs 561.42 croreNet profit of AIA Engineering declined 7.93% to Rs 129.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 140.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.34% to Rs 561.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 713.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales561.42713.74 -21 OPM %21.9923.62 -PBDT196.83205.82 -4 PBT171.72182.20 -6 NP129.27140.40 -8
