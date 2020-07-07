Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 54.94 points or 0.41% at 13393.34 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, NBCC (India) Ltd (up 8.33%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 5.02%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 4.43%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.32%),Havells India Ltd (up 2.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SKF India Ltd (up 1.45%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.79%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.67%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.6%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.56%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 2.03%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.49%), and Graphite India Ltd (down 1.43%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.11 or 0.09% at 36518.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.15 points or 0.05% at 10758.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 58.78 points or 0.46% at 12825.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.62 points or 0.15% at 4460.94.

On BSE,941 shares were trading in green, 904 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)