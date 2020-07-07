Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 94.44 points or 0.58% at 16407.96 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 6.42%), Syngene International Ltd (up 4.15%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.4%),Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.01%),Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 2.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 1.99%), Hikal Ltd (up 1.72%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 1.64%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 1.34%), and Shalby Ltd (up 1.29%).

On the other hand, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.96%), Vivimed Labs Ltd (down 1.91%), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.62%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.11 or 0.09% at 36518.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.15 points or 0.05% at 10758.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 58.78 points or 0.46% at 12825.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.62 points or 0.15% at 4460.94.

On BSE,941 shares were trading in green, 904 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)