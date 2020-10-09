Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 117.59 points or 0.86% at 13747.36 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.64%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.6%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.26%),Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.13%),Havells India Ltd (up 1.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.06%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.94%), NBCC (India) Ltd (up 0.64%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.43%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.37%).

On the other hand, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.47%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.02%), and Siemens Ltd (down 1%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 26.18 or 0.07% at 40156.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.45 points or 0.05% at 11829.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.42 points or 0.03% at 15005.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.74 points or 0.01% at 4980.24.

On BSE,851 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)