Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 241.28 points or 1.91% at 12845.42 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, NBCC (India) Ltd (up 7.09%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 5.41%),Siemens Ltd (up 4.18%),GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.56%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 2.17%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.92%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.87%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.82%), and Thermax Ltd (up 1.71%).

On the other hand, Havells India Ltd (down 1.37%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.06%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 229.55 or 0.68% at 34210.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.2 points or 0.7% at 10099.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 179.25 points or 1.55% at 11744.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.2 points or 0.94% at 4113.6.

On BSE,1397 shares were trading in green, 291 were trading in red and 59 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)