Subex Ltd Slides 3.96%

Subex Ltd lost 3.96% today to trade at Rs 7.51. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.56% to quote at 14601.17. The index is up 8.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Majesco Ltd decreased 2.02% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 1.67% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 6.87 % over last one year compared to the 13.13% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Subex Ltd has added 99.73% over last one month compared to 8.44% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 75.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8.6 on 04 Jun 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.8 on 26 Mar 2020.

