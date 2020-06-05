Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 41.52 points or 1.87% at 2256.98 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (up 15.32%), Tinplate Company of India Ltd (up 15.18%),Shankara Building Products Ltd (up 14.85%),TD Power Systems Ltd (up 13.33%),RPP Infra Projects Ltd (up 10.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Inox Wind Ltd (up 9.95%), SpiceJet Ltd (up 9.94%), Jaypee Infratech Ltd (up 9.89%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 9.79%), and Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd (up 9.76%).

On the other hand, Kridhan Infra Ltd (down 4.68%), Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (down 3.33%), and Honda Siel Power Products Ltd (down 3.28%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 229.55 or 0.68% at 34210.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.2 points or 0.7% at 10099.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 179.25 points or 1.55% at 11744.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.2 points or 0.94% at 4113.6.

On BSE,1397 shares were trading in green, 291 were trading in red and 59 were unchanged.

