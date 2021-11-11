Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 203.64 points or 0.71% at 28994.72 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Thermax Ltd (up 9.84%), Timken India Ltd (up 4.36%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.21%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.17%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.08%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.07%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.02%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.99%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.7%).

On the other hand, Graphite India Ltd (down 2.63%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.76%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.11%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 204.67 or 0.34% at 60148.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.8 points or 0.42% at 17942.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.77 points or 0.14% at 29357.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.91 points or 0.11% at 9166.09.

On BSE,1529 shares were trading in green, 1176 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

