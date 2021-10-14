Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 424.19 points or 1.57% at 27364.34 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 5.54%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.57%),AIA Engineering Ltd (up 2.43%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.78%),GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 1.35%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.07%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.87%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.84%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.82%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.79%), Graphite India Ltd (down 0.58%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 366.47 or 0.6% at 61103.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.05 points or 0.64% at 18278.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 194.05 points or 0.65% at 29949.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.36 points or 0.87% at 9329.99.

On BSE,1782 shares were trading in green, 971 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

