Larsen & Toubro Ltd Spurts 4.42%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Gains 3.74%

Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained 4.42% today to trade at Rs 1513.55. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 3.74% to quote at 21318.68. The index is up 12.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Havells India Ltd increased 3.76% and Bharat Forge Ltd added 3.03% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 28.17 % over last one year compared to the 24.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has added 16.72% over last one month compared to 12.52% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 3.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 60623 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1520 on 02 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 661.05 on 25 Mar 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)