Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 66.43 points or 2.4% at 2701.38 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.52%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 5.15%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 3.75%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.27%),DLF Ltd (down 1.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 1.25%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.12%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.6%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.44%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.08%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 964.33 or 1.89% at 49925.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 259.65 points or 1.73% at 14722.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 181 points or 0.91% at 19682.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 87.23 points or 1.31% at 6593.42.

On BSE,1001 shares were trading in green, 1920 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

