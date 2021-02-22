ICICI Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 612.8, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.66% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 16.5% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 612.8, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 14786.15. The Sensex is at 50100.16, down 1.55%.ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 13.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 13.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35841.6, down 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 150.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 287.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 614.55, down 1.86% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 33.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

