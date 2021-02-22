HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2898.35, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.59% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 16.41% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2898.35, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 14786.15. The Sensex is at 50100.16, down 1.55%.HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has lost around 1.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16747.1, down 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95747 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

