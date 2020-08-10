Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 456.45 points or 3.52% at 13431.5 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 13.61%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 7.06%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 5.8%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 4.1%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 3.53%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.18%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 2.6%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.81%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.73%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 1.41%), turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 299.17 or 0.79% at 38339.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.2 points or 0.85% at 11309.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 147.49 points or 1.08% at 13816.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.59 points or 0.93% at 4713.25.

On BSE,1397 shares were trading in green, 557 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

