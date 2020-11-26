Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 171.72 points or 0.66% at 26324.92 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.23%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 1.03%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.87%), Symphony Ltd (up 0.83%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.77%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.12%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Orient Electric Ltd (down 1.5%), Blue Star Ltd (down 1.16%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.86%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 126.54 or 0.29% at 43701.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.65 points or 0.12% at 12842.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 25.84 points or 0.16% at 16337.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.07 points or 0.22% at 5509.37.

On BSE,1043 shares were trading in green, 864 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

