Capital Trade Links standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links declined 35.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.970.8641.2467.440.380.560.370.550.260.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)