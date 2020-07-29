Capital Trade Links standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 0.97 croreNet profit of Capital Trade Links declined 35.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.970.86 13 OPM %41.2467.44 -PBDT0.380.56 -32 PBT0.370.55 -33 NP0.260.40 -35
