JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Advent Computer Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sensex drops 420 pts; RIL sheds 4%
Business Standard

Capital Trade Links standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links declined 35.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.970.86 13 OPM %41.2467.44 -PBDT0.380.56 -32 PBT0.370.55 -33 NP0.260.40 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 15:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU