Capital Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, The Byke Hospitality Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2020.

Capital Trust Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 84.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8702 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1980 shares in the past one month.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd soared 19.89% to Rs 42.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7376 shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd spiked 13.77% to Rs 101.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31261 shares in the past one month.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd exploded 13.76% to Rs 19.68. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23801 shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd spurt 12.81% to Rs 50.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2768 shares in the past one month.

