RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 692.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.31% to Rs 177.14 croreNet profit of RPP Infra Projects rose 692.73% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 177.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 206.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.43% to Rs 18.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 600.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 580.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales177.14206.72 -14 600.02580.69 3 OPM %11.756.99 -9.2610.60 - PBDT7.815.72 37 40.8146.49 -12 PBT5.774.26 35 33.6540.11 -16 NP4.360.55 693 18.1623.41 -22
