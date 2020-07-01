RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 692.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.31% to Rs 177.14 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects rose 692.73% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 177.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 206.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.43% to Rs 18.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 600.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 580.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

177.14206.72600.02580.6911.756.999.2610.607.815.7240.8146.495.774.2633.6540.114.360.5518.1623.41

