RPP Infra Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd and Ganges Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2020.
RPP Infra Projects Ltd surged 18.63% to Rs 60.5 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1374 shares in the past one month.
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd soared 17.27% to Rs 71.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21986 shares in the past one month.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spiked 11.76% to Rs 1173.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17655 shares in the past one month.
Rushil Decor Ltd jumped 7.03% to Rs 87.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6368 shares in the past one month.
Ganges Securities Ltd advanced 6.96% to Rs 49.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3075 shares in the past one month.
