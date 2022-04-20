HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mohit Industries Ltd, MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, Meghmani Finechem Ltd and Bansal Roofing Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 April 2022.

HB Stockholdings Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 64.1 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4887 shares in the past one month.

Mohit Industries Ltd surged 19.84% to Rs 22.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10283 shares in the past one month.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd spiked 15.27% to Rs 66.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4932 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd exploded 15.21% to Rs 1159. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16273 shares in the past one month.

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd gained 10.44% to Rs 82.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8136 shares in the past one month.

