HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Meghmani Finechem standalone net profit rises 83.42% in the September 2021 quarter
Meghmani Finechem standalone net profit rises 183.80% in the December 2021 quarter
CRISIL upgrades ratings of Meghmani Finechem
Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Nureca Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Mohit Industries Ltd, MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, Meghmani Finechem Ltd and Bansal Roofing Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 April 2022.
Mohit Industries Ltd, MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, Meghmani Finechem Ltd and Bansal Roofing Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 April 2022.
HB Stockholdings Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 64.1 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4887 shares in the past one month.
Mohit Industries Ltd surged 19.84% to Rs 22.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10283 shares in the past one month.
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd spiked 15.27% to Rs 66.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4932 shares in the past one month.
Meghmani Finechem Ltd exploded 15.21% to Rs 1159. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16273 shares in the past one month.
Bansal Roofing Products Ltd gained 10.44% to Rs 82.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8136 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU